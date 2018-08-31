Listen Live Sports

National League

August 31, 2018 11:49 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 74 60 .552
Philadelphia 72 62 .537 2
Washington 67 68 .496
New York 59 74 .444 14½
Miami 53 82 .393 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 79 55 .590
St. Louis 76 59 .563
Milwaukee 76 60 .559 4
Pittsburgh 66 69 .489 13½
Cincinnati 57 78 .422 22½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 74 60 .552
Colorado 72 61 .541
Los Angeles 72 62 .537 2
San Francisco 67 68 .496
San Diego 53 83 .390 22

___

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 2, Cincinnati 1, 11 innings

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 0

Chicago Cubs 5, Atlanta 4

Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

San Diego 3, Colorado 2, 13 innings

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee 4, Washington 1

Philadelphia 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 10 innings

Toronto 6, Miami 5

Pittsburgh 3, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 12, Cincinnati 5

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-11) at San Francisco (Holland 7-8), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 10-10) at Philadelphia (Eflin 9-5), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 9-7) at Washington (Strasburg 7-7), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 4-7) at Atlanta (Gausman 9-9), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 7-10) at Miami (Chen 5-9), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 7-11) at St. Louis (Poncedeleon 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 10-7) at San Diego (Erlin 3-4), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Corbin 10-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-5), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 5:05 p.m.

