National Women’s Soccer League

August 22, 2018 10:00 pm
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 16 1 5 53 47 16
Seattle 11 4 7 40 25 15
Portland 9 6 6 33 34 26
Utah 8 7 8 32 20 22
Chicago 7 4 10 31 29 25
Orlando 8 8 6 30 29 33
Houston 8 9 5 29 29 33
Washington 2 16 4 10 11 33
Sky Blue FC 0 14 5 5 17 38

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Tuesday’s Match

Seattle 2, Houston 0

Wednesday’s Matches

Utah 1, Washington 0

Sky Blue FC at Portland, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Matches

North Carolina at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Washington, 8 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 1

Sky Blue FC at Washington, 7 p.m.

