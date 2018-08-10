National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina
|15
|1
|5
|50
|44
|16
|Seattle
|9
|4
|6
|33
|22
|15
|Orlando
|8
|6
|6
|30
|29
|28
|Portland
|8
|6
|5
|29
|30
|24
|Chicago
|7
|4
|8
|29
|27
|23
|Utah
|7
|6
|7
|28
|17
|19
|Houston
|6
|8
|5
|23
|23
|30
|Washington
|2
|14
|4
|10
|11
|28
|Sky Blue FC
|0
|13
|4
|4
|14
|34
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
North Carolina 1, Chicago 1, tie
Seattle at Utah, 3:30 p.m.
Houston at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.
Portland at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Utah at Sky Blue FC, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
