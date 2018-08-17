Listen Live Sports

National Women’s Soccer League

August 17, 2018 11:09 pm
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 15 1 5 50 44 16
Seattle 10 4 7 37 23 15
Portland 9 6 5 32 32 24
Orlando 8 7 6 30 29 30
Chicago 7 4 9 30 27 23
Houston 8 8 5 29 29 31
Utah 7 7 7 28 17 20
Washington 2 15 4 10 11 32
Sky Blue FC 0 14 4 4 15 36

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday’s Match

Chicago 0, Seattle 0, tie

Friday’s Match

Houston 4, Washington 0

Saturday’s Matches

Utah at Sky Blue FC, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 21

Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 22

Utah at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Portland, 11 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 25

North Carolina at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Washington, 8 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

