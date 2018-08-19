National Women’s Soccer League

All Times EDT W L T Pts GF GA North Carolina 16 1 5 53 47 16 Seattle 10 4 7 37 23 15 Portland 9 6 6 33 34 26 Chicago 7 4 10 31 29 25 Orlando 8 8 6 30 29 33 Utah 7 7 8 29 19 22 Houston 8 8 5 29 29 31 Washington 2 15 4 10 11 32 Sky Blue FC 0 14 5 5 17 38

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s Match

Houston 4, Washington 0

Saturday’s Matches

Utah 2, Sky Blue FC 2, tie

Orlando 0, North Carolina 0, 1st half, abandoned weather

Chicago 2, Portland 2

Sunday’s Match

North Carolina 3, Orlando 0, Completion of abandoned game

Tuesday, Aug. 21

Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 22

Utah at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Portland, 11 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 25

North Carolina at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Washington, 8 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

