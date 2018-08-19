Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Women’s Soccer League

August 19, 2018 12:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 16 1 5 53 47 16
Seattle 10 4 7 37 23 15
Portland 9 6 6 33 34 26
Chicago 7 4 10 31 29 25
Orlando 8 8 6 30 29 33
Utah 7 7 8 29 19 22
Houston 8 8 5 29 29 31
Washington 2 15 4 10 11 32
Sky Blue FC 0 14 5 5 17 38

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday’s Match

Houston 4, Washington 0

Saturday’s Matches

Utah 2, Sky Blue FC 2, tie

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Orlando 0, North Carolina 0, 1st half, abandoned weather

Chicago 2, Portland 2

Sunday’s Match

North Carolina 3, Orlando 0, Completion of abandoned game

Tuesday, Aug. 21

Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 22

Utah at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Portland, 11 p.m.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Saturday, Aug. 25

North Carolina at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Washington, 8 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech