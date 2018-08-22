National Women’s Soccer League

All Times EDT W L T Pts GF GA North Carolina 16 1 5 53 47 16 Seattle 11 4 7 40 25 15 Portland 9 6 6 33 34 26 Chicago 7 4 10 31 29 25 Orlando 8 8 6 30 29 33 Utah 7 7 8 29 19 22 Houston 8 9 5 29 29 33 Washington 2 15 4 10 11 32 Sky Blue FC 0 14 5 5 17 38

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Tuesday’s Match

Seattle 2, Houston 0

Wednesday’s Matches

Utah at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Portland, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Matches

North Carolina at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Washington, 8 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

