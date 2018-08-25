National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina
|16
|1
|6
|54
|48
|17
|Seattle
|11
|4
|8
|41
|26
|16
|Portland
|11
|6
|6
|38
|37
|27
|Utah
|8
|7
|8
|32
|20
|22
|Chicago
|7
|4
|10
|31
|29
|25
|Orlando
|8
|8
|6
|30
|29
|33
|Houston
|8
|9
|5
|29
|29
|33
|Washington
|2
|17
|4
|10
|11
|34
|Sky Blue FC
|0
|15
|5
|5
|18
|40
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Seattle 2, Houston 0
Utah 1, Washington 0
Portland 2, Sky Blue FC 1
North Carolina 1, Seattle 1, tie
Chicago at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.
Portland 1, Washington 0
Sky Blue FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Sky Blue FC at Washington, 7 p.m.
