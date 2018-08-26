Nationals 15, Mets 0

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Eaton rf
|6
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.304
|Turner ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Miller p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Herrera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Glover p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rendon 3b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.255
|Soto lf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.290
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|c-Harper ph-cf
|2
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.249
|Difo 2b-ss
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.240
|Kieboom c
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.193
|Rodriguez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|a-Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Reynolds ph-2b
|1
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.260
|Totals
|42
|15
|16
|15
|4
|10
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|McNeil 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.340
|Reyes 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Conforto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.233
|Frazier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.232
|Bruce 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Jackson cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Bautista rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|Nido c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.146
|Matz p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.081
|b-Flores ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Sewald p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bashlor p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Oswalt p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|5
|7
|Washington
|000
|001
|086—15
|16
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|3
|0
a-grounded out for Rodriguez in the 7th. b-walked for Matz in the 7th. c-doubled for Taylor in the 8th. d-hit by pitch for Holland in the 8th.
LOB_Washington 5, New York 8. 2B_Turner (19), Zimmerman (12), Harper (26). HR_Difo (5), off Bashlor; Eaton (5), off Bashlor; Reynolds (12), off Oswalt. RBIs_Eaton 2 (25), Soto 2 (47), Difo 3 (33), Kieboom (6), Harper 3 (84), Reynolds 4 (34). SB_Eaton (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Soto, Taylor, Difo); New York 3 (Frazier, Jackson, Nido). RISP_Washington 7 for 15; New York 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Soto, Bruce, Bautista. GIDP_Miller.
DP_New York 1 (Bruce, Rosario, Oswalt).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, W, 2-1
|6
|2
|0
|0
|4
|3
|97
|4.54
|Holland, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|6.09
|Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.80
|Herrera
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.44
|Glover
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6.75
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz, L, 5-11
|7
|5
|1
|1
|1
|7
|97
|4.36
|Sewald
|1-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|1
|24
|5.54
|Bashlor
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|2
|24
|4.94
|Oswalt
|1
|6
|6
|6
|1
|0
|30
|5.84
Inherited runners-scored_Glover 1-0, Bashlor 1-1. HBP_Bashlor (Reynolds). WP_Rodriguez.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:25. A_23,192 (41,922).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.