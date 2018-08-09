Nationals 6, Braves 3

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Markakis rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.323
|Suzuki c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Culberson 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Inciarte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Swanson ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.240
|Sanchez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Parsons p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Flaherty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|McCreery p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Totals
|34
|3
|10
|3
|1
|4
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Eaton rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.299
|Turner ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.305
|Rendon 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|Murphy 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.285
|1-Difo pr-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Wieters c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.203
|Gonzalez p
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.077
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Reynolds ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Madson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|33
|6
|11
|6
|3
|6
|Atlanta
|010
|000
|011—3
|10
|0
|Washington
|002
|101
|02x—6
|11
|0
a-grounded out for Parsons in the 8th. b-singled for Miller in the 8th. c-struck out for McCreery in the 9th.
1-ran for Murphy in the 8th.
LOB_Atlanta 6, Washington 7. 2B_Freeman 2 (30), Murphy (8). HR_Markakis (14), off Gonzalez; Acuna (13), off Miller; Taylor (6), off Parsons. RBIs_Acuna (31), Markakis (70), Swanson (40), Soto (40), Rendon (58), Murphy (24), Zimmerman (26), Taylor (27), Reynolds (29). CS_Turner (8). SF_Swanson, Rendon.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Markakis, Sanchez, Camargo); Washington 3 (Eaton, Murphy, Gonzalez). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 5; Washington 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Zimmerman. LIDP_Freeman.
DP_Washington 1 (Taylor, Zimmerman).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|2.83
|Parsons, L, 0-1
|5
|6
|4
|4
|3
|3
|82
|7.20
|McCreery
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|30
|18.00
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzalez, W, 7-8
|7
|6
|1
|1
|1
|3
|94
|3.89
|Miller, H, 5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|3.57
|Madson
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|4.43
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_2:30. A_28,347 (41,313).
