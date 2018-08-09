Listen Live Sports

Nationals 6, Braves 3

August 9, 2018 3:54 pm
 
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .264
Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .276
Freeman 1b 4 0 3 0 0 0 .318
Markakis rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .323
Suzuki c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Culberson 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .287
Inciarte cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Swanson ss 2 0 0 1 1 0 .240
Sanchez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Parsons p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Flaherty ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231
McCreery p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Totals 34 3 10 3 1 4
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Eaton rf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .299
Turner ss 3 0 2 0 1 0 .271
Soto lf 3 0 0 1 1 0 .305
Rendon 3b 3 2 2 1 0 0 .291
Murphy 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .285
1-Difo pr-2b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .246
Zimmerman 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .253
Taylor cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .241
Wieters c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .203
Gonzalez p 3 1 1 0 0 2 .077
Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Reynolds ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .274
Madson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 6 11 6 3 6
Atlanta 010 000 011—3 10 0
Washington 002 101 02x—6 11 0

a-grounded out for Parsons in the 8th. b-singled for Miller in the 8th. c-struck out for McCreery in the 9th.

1-ran for Murphy in the 8th.

LOB_Atlanta 6, Washington 7. 2B_Freeman 2 (30), Murphy (8). HR_Markakis (14), off Gonzalez; Acuna (13), off Miller; Taylor (6), off Parsons. RBIs_Acuna (31), Markakis (70), Swanson (40), Soto (40), Rendon (58), Murphy (24), Zimmerman (26), Taylor (27), Reynolds (29). CS_Turner (8). SF_Swanson, Rendon.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Markakis, Sanchez, Camargo); Washington 3 (Eaton, Murphy, Gonzalez). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 5; Washington 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Zimmerman. LIDP_Freeman.

DP_Washington 1 (Taylor, Zimmerman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sanchez 2 1 0 0 0 1 26 2.83
Parsons, L, 0-1 5 6 4 4 3 3 82 7.20
McCreery 1 4 2 2 0 2 30 18.00
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzalez, W, 7-8 7 6 1 1 1 3 94 3.89
Miller, H, 5 1 2 1 1 0 0 10 3.57
Madson 1 2 1 1 0 1 16 4.43

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_2:30. A_28,347 (41,313).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

