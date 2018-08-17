Nationals 8, Marlins 2

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Ortega rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .313 Realmuto c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .293 Anderson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .276 Dietrich 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .269 Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .281 Dean lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .143 Riddle ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .216 Sierra cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .169 Straily p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .185 b-Rojas ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .257 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 34 2 9 2 1 10

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Eaton rf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .290 Taylor cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Turner ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Harper cf-rf 4 2 3 2 0 0 .248 Rendon 3b 2 1 2 1 0 0 .298 Soto lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .293 Zimmerman 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .257 Murphy 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .306 Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wieters c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .226 Scherzer p 2 2 1 0 0 0 .296 a-Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .260 Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Difo 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Totals 36 8 14 7 0 4

Miami 000 000 200—2 9 2 Washington 011 210 30x—8 14 0

a-struck out for Scherzer in the 6th. b-singled for Straily in the 7th.

E_Ortega (1), Garcia (2). LOB_Miami 6, Washington 6. 2B_Eaton (9), Harper (23), Scherzer (2). HR_Dean (1), off Gott; Zimmerman (10), off Straily; Wieters (5), off Straily. RBIs_Dean (1), Rojas (45), Eaton (21), Harper 2 (79), Rendon (60), Soto (44), Zimmerman (36), Wieters (16). CS_Ortega (1). SF_Rendon.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Dietrich, Straily); Washington 4 (Turner, Soto 2, Wieters). RISP_Miami 1 for 5; Washington 4 for 9.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Sierra. GIDP_Castro, Soto.

DP_Miami 1 (Riddle, Dietrich); Washington 2 (Rendon, Murphy, Zimmerman), (Wieters, Rendon).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Straily, L, 4-6 6 9 5 5 0 2 101 4.60 Garcia 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 12 5.03 Guerrero 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 19 4.24 Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 5.40 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scherzer, W, 16-5 6 5 0 0 1 7 96 2.11 Gott 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 17 5.68 Grace, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.60 Suero 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 3.38 Holland 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 6.60

Inherited runners-scored_Guerrero 1-1, Grace 1-0. HBP_Straily (Rendon). WP_Straily.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Will Little; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:03. A_37,106 (41,313).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.