Nationals put Hellickson on DL; Strasburg closer to return

August 18, 2018 6:30 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Nationals have put Jeremy Hellickson on the 10-day disabled list with a right wrist sprain and recalled pitcher Jefry Rodriguez to start against the Miami Marlins.

Washington made the moves before Saturday night’s game. The Nationals also recalled pitcher Jimmy Cordero from Syracuse and optioned reliever Trevor Gott to Triple-A.

Hellickson’s DL stint, retroactive to Aug. 16, occurs as Washington remains without Stephen Strasburg, who’s sidelined with a cervical nerve impingement. The 31-year-old Hellickson is 5-3 with a 3.57 ERA in 18 starts.

Strasburg threw 40 pitches in a bullpen session Saturday. He is expected to either start Tuesday’s game against the Phillies or make a rehab start in the minors.

Strasburg was put on the DL retroactive to July 22.

“We’ll talk to him (Sunday),” manager Dave Martinez said. “We don’t know if it’s Tuesday here, or Tuesday in a rehab stint. We don’t know that. We’ll figure that out tomorrow.”

Rodriguez, set for his fifth start with the Nationals, has a 5.84 ERA in six prior appearances.

Gott is 0-2 with a 5.68 ERA in 20 games.

