NCAA Football

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UCF 1 0 56 17 1 0 56 17 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Temple 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UConn 0 1 17 56 0 1 17 56 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Memphis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Navy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SMU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tulane 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 23

___

Thursday’s Games

UCF 56, UConn 17

Wake Forest 23, Tulane 17, OT

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Rice, Noon

Advertisement

Villanova at Temple, Noon

Elon at South Florida, 6 p.m.

NC A&T at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Mercer at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at UCLA, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

SMU at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Navy at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Friday’s Games

TCU at SMU, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 8

Arizona at Houston, Noon

Georgia Tech at South Florida, Noon

Buffalo at Temple, 3:30 p.m.

Memphis at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

SC State at UCF, 6 p.m.

Tulsa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.

UConn at Boise St., 10:15 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wake Forest 0 0 0 0 1 0 23 17 Boston College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Clemson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Louisville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Syracuse 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Coastal Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duke 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Miami 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Wake Forest 23, Tulane 17, OT

Friday’s Games

Syracuse at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.

Army at Duke, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

James Madison at NC State, Noon

Furman at Clemson, 12:20 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m.

UMass at Boston College, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at California, 4 p.m.

Richmond at Virginia, 6 p.m.

Alabama vs. Louisville at Orlando, Fla,, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

LSU vs. Miami at Arlington, Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Virginia Tech at Florida St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 8

Duke at Northwestern, Noon

Towson at Wake Forest, Noon

Georgia Tech at South Florida, Noon

Georgia St. at NC State, 12:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Boston College, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.

Wagner at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Savannah St. at Miami, 6 p.m.

Clemson at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Samford at Florida St., 7:20 p.m.

Virginia at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 58 17 Baylor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kansas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TCU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 58, Missouri St. 17

Saturday’s Games

FAU at Oklahoma, Noon

Texas vs. Maryland at Landover, Md., Noon

Mississippi vs. Texas Tech at Houston, Noon

Southern U. at TCU, Noon

Tennessee vs. West Virginia at Charlotte, N.C., 3:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Kansas, 7 p.m.

South Dakota at Kansas St., 7:10 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Baylor, 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

TCU at SMU, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 8

Mississippi St. at Kansas St., Noon

UCLA at Oklahoma, 1 p.m.

Kansas at Cent. Michigan, 3 p.m.

Lamar at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Iowa St. at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Youngstown St. at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Baylor at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Texas, 8 p.m.

South Alabama at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.