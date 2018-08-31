NCAA Football

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UCF
|1
|0
|56
|17
|1
|0
|56
|17
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UConn
|0
|1
|17
|56
|0
|1
|17
|56
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Navy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|23
___
UCF 56, UConn 17
Wake Forest 23, Tulane 17, OT
Houston at Rice, Noon
Villanova at Temple, Noon
Elon at South Florida, 6 p.m.
NC A&T at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Mercer at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at UCLA, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
SMU at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Navy at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
TCU at SMU, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, Noon
Georgia Tech at South Florida, Noon
Buffalo at Temple, 3:30 p.m.
Memphis at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
North Carolina at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
SC State at UCF, 6 p.m.
Tulsa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Nicholls at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.
UConn at Boise St., 10:15 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|17
|Boston College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clemson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Louisville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coastal Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Wake Forest 23, Tulane 17, OT
Syracuse at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.
Army at Duke, 7 p.m.
James Madison at NC State, Noon
Furman at Clemson, 12:20 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m.
UMass at Boston College, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
North Carolina at California, 4 p.m.
Richmond at Virginia, 6 p.m.
Alabama vs. Louisville at Orlando, Fla,, 8 p.m.
LSU vs. Miami at Arlington, Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Florida St., 8 p.m.
Duke at Northwestern, Noon
Towson at Wake Forest, Noon
Georgia Tech at South Florida, Noon
Georgia St. at NC State, 12:30 p.m.
Holy Cross at Boston College, 1 p.m.
William & Mary at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.
Wagner at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.
North Carolina at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Savannah St. at Miami, 6 p.m.
Clemson at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Indiana St. at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Samford at Florida St., 7:20 p.m.
Virginia at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|58
|17
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Oklahoma St. 58, Missouri St. 17
FAU at Oklahoma, Noon
Texas vs. Maryland at Landover, Md., Noon
Mississippi vs. Texas Tech at Houston, Noon
Southern U. at TCU, Noon
Tennessee vs. West Virginia at Charlotte, N.C., 3:30 p.m.
Nicholls at Kansas, 7 p.m.
South Dakota at Kansas St., 7:10 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Baylor, 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
TCU at SMU, 8 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Kansas St., Noon
UCLA at Oklahoma, 1 p.m.
Kansas at Cent. Michigan, 3 p.m.
Lamar at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
Iowa St. at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Youngstown St. at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Baylor at UTSA, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Texas, 8 p.m.
South Alabama at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
