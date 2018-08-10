Listen Live Sports

NCAA waiver makes Cal transfer Robertson eligible for UGA

August 10, 2018
 
California transfer Demetris Robertson is eligible to play this season for Georgia after being granted a waiver by the NCAA.

Georgia athletic spokesman Claude Felton confirmed Friday that the NCAA OK’d the schools request for a waiver. NCAA rules usually require transfers to sit out a season unless they have graduate from their previous school.

The former five-star recruit from Savannah, Georgia, caught 50 passes for 767 yards and seven touchdowns as freshman at Cal. He played oly two games last season before having season-ending surgery on what was called a lower-body injury by the school.

Georgia, coming off a Southeastern Conference championship and appearance in the College Football Playoff championship game, is the favorite in the SEC East again.

For more AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

