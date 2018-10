Neves inspires Wolves to 2-2 draw with Everton on EPL return

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Ruben Neves curled in a free kick before setting up Raul Jimenez’s equalizer as Wolverhampton Wanderers drew 2-2 with Everton on its return to the Premier League on Saturday.

Neves’ contribution eclipsed the exploits of Richarlison, who scored twice on his debut since joining Everton for a club-record 40 million pounds (about $50 million).

The Brazilian put Everton ahead in the 17th minute. Leighton Baines swung a left-foot free kick into the penalty area and Willy Boly’s attempt at a headed clearance hit a wall of players. When the ball dropped, Richarlison was on hand to finish from close range.

Everton’s plans were derailed by Phil Jagielka being sent off in the 40th for a high-studs challenge on Diogo Jota’s ankle.

Advertisement

From the resulting free kick, which was taken almost four minutes later after Everton had protested the decision, Neves produced a piece of brilliance. All six of the Portugal playmaker’s goals last season in the second tier were scored from outside the penalty area, and he picked up where he had left off in the Premier League.

Neves curled a righted-foot shot into the top corner from 22 yards out, although goalkeeper Jordan Pickford got a hand on the ball and will be disappointed he did not keep it out.

Still, Richarlison scored his second goal in the 67th, using Conor Coady as a screen as he curled a low shot from the left side of the area around the Wolves defender and into the far bottom corner of the net.

But Wolves leveled in the 80th. Neves turned provider this time, floating a deep cross over the head of Michael Keane for Jimenez to attack and score with a downward header into the bottom corner.

___

More AP Premier League: www.apnews.com/tag/PremierLeague

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.