The Associated Press
 
New Alliance of American Football signs first 100 players

August 6, 2018 3:25 pm
 
The Alliance of American Football has signed its first 100 players for the new spring league, including former high-profile recruits Ty Isaac and receiver Chris Black.

The AAF begins a 10-game regular season with eight teams in February. The first batch of players to sign the league’s standard three-year deal worth $250,000 was announced Monday . The players are allocated based on where they played in college or professionally. Players without geographic ties to an AAF team are allowed to sign with any team.

Players who receive NFL contracts will be allowed to break deals with the AAF, which was founded by TV and film producer Charlie Ebersol and Bill Polian.

Isaac was a five-star recruit from Illinois whose career began at Southern California and ended at Michigan. Black went to Alabama and transferred to Missouri. Both will play for Birmingham in the AAF.

The Associated Press

