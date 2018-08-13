Listen Live Sports

New Jersey Devils sign F Kevin Rooney to 2-year contract

August 13, 2018 12:59 pm
 
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have signed forward Kevin Rooney to a two-year contract.

General Manager Ray Shero announced the contract Monday. He says the first year will be a two-way deal in which Rooney will earn $700,000 at the NHL level and $100,000 at the AHL level, with $70,000 guaranteed. The second year is worth $700,000 at the NHL level.

Rooney played in 71 games for the Binghamton Devils of the AHL last season, collecting 14 goals and 20 assists. The 25-year-old appeared in one NHL game, and five in his two years as a pro.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

