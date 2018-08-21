Listen Live Sports

New sound, new look: Jets strike deals with Def Jam, Marvel

August 21, 2018 3:03 pm
 
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have announced partnerships with Def Jam Recordings and Marvel Entertainment to enhance game-day experiences for fans at MetLife Stadium this season.

Def Jam will create a Jets anthem that will be played during home games and be part of the team’s pregame ritual as it takes the field. A video series featuring Def Jam artists and Jets players is also being produced. The first episode show safeties Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye visiting rapper Jadakiss’ studio in Yonkers, New York.

The Jets’ deal with Marvel Entertainment will include Marvel-themed features for fans at the stadium. That includes a “Green Out” for the Jets’ game against the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 21, highlighted by a Hulk-themed bobblehead and a 16-page Hulk vs. Thor comic book written by Marvel Comics contributor Fabian Nicieza, who’s a Jets fan and New Jersey native.

Marvel will also produce an eight-page, digital comic to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Jets’ Super Bowl win over the Colts.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

