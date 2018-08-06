New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|29
|19
|.604
|—
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|25
|21
|.543
|3
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|26
|23
|.531
|3½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|20
|27
|.426
|8½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|29
|18
|.617
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|27
|21
|.563
|2½
|Batavia (Marlins)
|22
|26
|.458
|7½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|21
|27
|.438
|8½
|State College (Cardinals)
|20
|29
|.408
|10
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|17
|32
|.347
|13
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|26
|22
|.542
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|23
|22
|.511
|1½
|Vermont (Athletics)
|25
|24
|.510
|1½
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|25
|24
|.510
|1½
___
Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Connecticut at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.