Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

August 6, 2018 10:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 29 19 .604
Staten Island (Yankees) 25 21 .543 3
Brooklyn (Mets) 26 23 .531
Aberdeen (Orioles) 20 27 .426
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 29 18 .617
Auburn (Nationals) 27 21 .563
Batavia (Marlins) 22 26 .458
Williamsport (Phillies) 21 27 .438
State College (Cardinals) 20 29 .408 10
West Virginia (Pirates) 17 32 .347 13
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 26 22 .542
Connecticut (Tigers) 23 22 .511
Vermont (Athletics) 25 24 .510
Lowell (Red Sox) 25 24 .510

___

Monday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Batavia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech