New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|30
|19
|.612
|—
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|25
|22
|.532
|4
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|26
|24
|.520
|4½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|21
|27
|.438
|8½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|29
|18
|.617
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|28
|21
|.571
|2
|Batavia (Marlins)
|22
|27
|.449
|8
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|21
|28
|.429
|9
|State College (Cardinals)
|20
|29
|.408
|10
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|18
|32
|.360
|12½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|27
|22
|.551
|—
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|26
|24
|.520
|1½
|Vermont (Athletics)
|25
|25
|.500
|2½
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|23
|23
|.500
|2½
___
Auburn 11, Williamsport 6
Lowell 11, Vermont 3
Tri-City 7, Connecticut 4
Hudson Valley 6, Brooklyn 5
State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia 6, Batavia 0
Aberdeen 5, Staten Island 3
Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Connecticut at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.