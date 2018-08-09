New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|31
|21
|.596
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|28
|25
|.528
|3½
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|26
|24
|.520
|4
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|21
|30
|.412
|9½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|31
|20
|.608
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|29
|22
|.569
|2
|Batavia (Marlins)
|23
|28
|.451
|8
|State College (Cardinals)
|23
|29
|.442
|8½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|22
|30
|.423
|9½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|18
|34
|.346
|13½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|30
|22
|.577
|—
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|28
|24
|.538
|2
|Vermont (Athletics)
|27
|25
|.519
|3
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|23
|26
|.469
|5½
___
Lowell 5, Staten Island 2, 10 innings
Brooklyn 2, Connecticut 0
Tri-City 6, Hudson Valley 1
West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley 4, Williamsport 1
Vermont 4, Aberdeen 0
Auburn 4, Batavia 3
Connecticut at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.
Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Connecticut, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Connecticut, Game 2, TBD
Brooklyn at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.
State College at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
