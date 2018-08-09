Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

August 9, 2018 11:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 31 21 .596
Brooklyn (Mets) 28 25 .528
Staten Island (Yankees) 26 24 .520 4
Aberdeen (Orioles) 21 30 .412
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 31 20 .608
Auburn (Nationals) 29 22 .569 2
State College (Cardinals) 24 29 .453 8
Batavia (Marlins) 23 28 .451 8
Williamsport (Phillies) 22 30 .423
West Virginia (Pirates) 18 35 .340 14
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 30 22 .577
Lowell (Red Sox) 28 24 .538 2
Vermont (Athletics) 27 25 .519 3
Connecticut (Tigers) 23 26 .469

___

Thursday’s Games

Lowell 5, Staten Island 2, 10 innings

Brooklyn 2, Connecticut 0

Tri-City 6, Hudson Valley 1

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

State College 8, West Virginia 7

Mahoning Valley 4, Williamsport 1

Vermont 4, Aberdeen 0

Auburn 4, Batavia 3

Friday’s Games

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Staten Island at Connecticut, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Connecticut, Game 2, TBD

Brooklyn at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

State College at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech