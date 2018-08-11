New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|32
|21
|.604
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|29
|25
|.537
|3½
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|26
|25
|.510
|5
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|22
|30
|.423
|9½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|32
|20
|.615
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|30
|22
|.577
|2
|State College (Cardinals)
|24
|30
|.444
|9
|Batavia (Marlins)
|23
|29
|.442
|9
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|22
|31
|.415
|10½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|19
|35
|.352
|14
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|30
|23
|.566
|—
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|29
|24
|.547
|1
|Vermont (Athletics)
|27
|26
|.509
|3
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|23
|27
|.460
|5½
___
Staten Island at Connecticut, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Connecticut, Game 2, TBD
Brooklyn at Lowell, ppd.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, ppd.
Tri-City at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.
State College at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Auburn, 2 p.m.
Staten Island at Connecticut, Game 1, 3:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Connecticut, Game 2, TBD
Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.
Batavia at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.
No games scheduled
