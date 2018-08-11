New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|32
|21
|.604
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|29
|25
|.537
|3½
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|26
|26
|.500
|5½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|22
|30
|.423
|9½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|32
|20
|.615
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|30
|23
|.566
|2½
|State College (Cardinals)
|25
|30
|.455
|8½
|Batavia (Marlins)
|23
|29
|.442
|9
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|22
|31
|.415
|10½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|19
|35
|.352
|14
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|31
|23
|.574
|—
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|29
|24
|.547
|1½
|Vermont (Athletics)
|27
|27
|.500
|4
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|24
|27
|.471
|5½
___
Connecticut 2, Staten Island 1
Staten Island at Connecticut, ppd.
Brooklyn at Lowell, ppd.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, ppd.
Tri-City 8, Vermont 5
State College 2, Auburn 0
Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Auburn, 2 p.m.
Staten Island at Connecticut, Game 1, 3:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Connecticut, Game 2, TBD
Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.
Batavia at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.