New York-Penn League

August 16, 2018 1:32 am
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 33 23 .589
Brooklyn (Mets) 31 25 .554 2
Staten Island (Yankees) 28 26 .519 4
Aberdeen (Orioles) 24 31 .436
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Auburn (Nationals) 32 24 .571
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 32 24 .571
State College (Cardinals) 26 31 .456
Batavia (Marlins) 24 31 .436
Williamsport (Phillies) 24 32 .429 8
West Virginia (Pirates) 22 35 .386 10½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 33 23 .589
Lowell (Red Sox) 29 26 .527
Vermont (Athletics) 27 29 .482 6
Connecticut (Tigers) 24 29 .453

___

Wednesday’s Games

Auburn 7, Mahoning Valley 6

Auburn 6, Mahoning Valley 3

Brooklyn 4, Vermont 1

Staten Island 5, Hudson Valley 3

Tri-City 3, Connecticut 2

West Virginia 2, Batavia 0

Williamsport 5, State College 3

Aberdeen 5, Lowell 2

Thursday’s Games

Vermont at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Batavia at Auburn, Game 1, 5 p.m.

Batavia at Auburn, Game 2, TBD

Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Aberdeen at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

