New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 33 24 .579 — Brooklyn (Mets) 32 25 .561 1 Staten Island (Yankees) 29 26 .527 3 Aberdeen (Orioles) 26 31 .456 7 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Auburn (Nationals) 34 25 .576 — Mahoning Valley (Indians) 32 26 .552 1½ State College (Cardinals) 27 31 .466 6½ Batavia (Marlins) 26 32 .448 7½ Williamsport (Phillies) 24 33 .421 9 West Virginia (Pirates) 23 36 .390 11 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 33 25 .569 — Lowell (Red Sox) 30 27 .526 2½ Vermont (Athletics) 27 30 .474 5½ Connecticut (Tigers) 25 30 .455 6½

Saturday’s Games

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 5 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 5:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Batavia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Batavia at Auburn, 2 p.m.

Aberdeen at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

