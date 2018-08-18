Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 33 24 .579
Brooklyn (Mets) 32 25 .561 1
Staten Island (Yankees) 29 26 .527 3
Aberdeen (Orioles) 26 31 .456 7
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Auburn (Nationals) 34 25 .576
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 32 26 .552
State College (Cardinals) 27 31 .466
Batavia (Marlins) 26 32 .448
Williamsport (Phillies) 24 33 .421 9
West Virginia (Pirates) 23 36 .390 11
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 33 25 .569
Lowell (Red Sox) 30 27 .526
Vermont (Athletics) 27 30 .474
Connecticut (Tigers) 25 30 .455

___

Saturday’s Games

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 5 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 5:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Aberdeen at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Batavia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Batavia at Auburn, 2 p.m.

Aberdeen at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Williamsport at State College, 5:35 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

