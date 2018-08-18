New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|33
|25
|.569
|—
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|33
|25
|.569
|—
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|31
|26
|.544
|1½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|26
|31
|.456
|6½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Auburn (Nationals)
|35
|25
|.583
|—
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|32
|26
|.552
|2
|State College (Cardinals)
|27
|31
|.466
|7
|Batavia (Marlins)
|26
|33
|.441
|8½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|24
|33
|.421
|9½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|23
|36
|.390
|11½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|33
|26
|.559
|—
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|31
|27
|.534
|1½
|Vermont (Athletics)
|27
|32
|.458
|6
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|25
|30
|.455
|6
___
Brooklyn 9, Hudson Valley 2
Staten Island 7, Vermont 3
Aberdeen at Connecticut, ppd.
Lowell 9, Tri-City 2
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Staten Island 1, Vermont 0
Auburn 4, Batavia 2
Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Auburn, 2 p.m.
Aberdeen at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.
Williamsport at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.
State College at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.
Williamsport at State College, 5:35 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
