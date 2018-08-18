New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 34 25 .576 — Brooklyn (Mets) 33 26 .559 1 Staten Island (Yankees) 31 26 .544 2 Aberdeen (Orioles) 26 31 .456 7 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Auburn (Nationals) 35 25 .583 — Mahoning Valley (Indians) 32 27 .542 2½ State College (Cardinals) 28 31 .475 6½ Batavia (Marlins) 26 33 .441 8½ Williamsport (Phillies) 25 33 .431 9 West Virginia (Pirates) 23 37 .383 12 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 33 26 .559 — Lowell (Red Sox) 31 27 .534 1½ Vermont (Athletics) 27 32 .458 6 Connecticut (Tigers) 25 30 .455 6

___

Saturday’s Games

Brooklyn 9, Hudson Valley 2

Staten Island 7, Vermont 3

Aberdeen at Connecticut, ppd.

Lowell 9, Tri-City 2

Hudson Valley 4, Brooklyn 3

Staten Island 1, Vermont 0

Auburn 4, Batavia 2

Williamsport 5, West Virginia 4

State College 4, Mahoning Valley 1

Sunday’s Games

Batavia at Auburn, 2 p.m.

Aberdeen at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Williamsport at State College, 5:35 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

