New York-Penn League

|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|34
|25
|.576
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|33
|26
|.559
|1
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|31
|26
|.544
|2
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|28
|31
|.475
|6
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Auburn (Nationals)
|35
|26
|.574
|—
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|32
|27
|.542
|2
|State College (Cardinals)
|28
|31
|.475
|6
|Batavia (Marlins)
|27
|33
|.450
|7½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|25
|33
|.431
|8½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|23
|37
|.383
|11½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|33
|26
|.559
|—
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|31
|27
|.534
|1½
|Vermont (Athletics)
|27
|32
|.458
|6
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|25
|32
|.439
|7
Batavia 4, Auburn 2
Aberdeen 1, Connecticut 0
Aberdeen 5, Connecticut 4
Williamsport at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.
State College at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.
Williamsport at State College, 5:35 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
