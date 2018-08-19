New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 34 25 .576 — Brooklyn (Mets) 33 26 .559 1 Staten Island (Yankees) 31 26 .544 2 Aberdeen (Orioles) 28 31 .475 6 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Auburn (Nationals) 35 26 .574 — Mahoning Valley (Indians) 32 27 .542 2 State College (Cardinals) 28 31 .475 6 Batavia (Marlins) 27 33 .450 7½ Williamsport (Phillies) 25 33 .431 8½ West Virginia (Pirates) 23 37 .383 11½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 33 26 .559 — Lowell (Red Sox) 31 27 .534 1½ Vermont (Athletics) 27 32 .458 6 Connecticut (Tigers) 25 32 .439 7

Sunday’s Games

Batavia 4, Auburn 2

Aberdeen 1, Connecticut 0

Aberdeen 5, Connecticut 4

Williamsport at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Williamsport at State College, 5:35 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

