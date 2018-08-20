New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|34
|26
|.567
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|34
|26
|.567
|—
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|32
|27
|.542
|1½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|28
|31
|.475
|5½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Auburn (Nationals)
|35
|27
|.565
|—
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|33
|28
|.541
|1½
|State College (Cardinals)
|30
|31
|.492
|4½
|Batavia (Marlins)
|27
|33
|.450
|7
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|25
|35
|.417
|9
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|24
|37
|.393
|10½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|33
|27
|.550
|—
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|32
|28
|.533
|1
|Vermont (Athletics)
|28
|32
|.467
|5
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|25
|32
|.439
|6½
___
State College 3, Williamsport 0
Mahoning Valley 8, Auburn 2
Staten Island 7, Lowell 1
Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Staten Island, 2 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
