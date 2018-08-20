New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 35 26 .574 — Brooklyn (Mets) 34 27 .557 1 Staten Island (Yankees) 32 27 .542 2 Aberdeen (Orioles) 29 31 .483 5½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Auburn (Nationals) 35 27 .565 — Mahoning Valley (Indians) 33 28 .541 1½ State College (Cardinals) 31 31 .500 4 Batavia (Marlins) 28 33 .459 6½ Williamsport (Phillies) 25 36 .410 9½ West Virginia (Pirates) 24 38 .387 11 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 34 27 .557 — Lowell (Red Sox) 32 28 .533 1½ Vermont (Athletics) 28 33 .459 6 Connecticut (Tigers) 25 33 .431 7½

___

Monday’s Games

State College 3, Williamsport 0

Mahoning Valley 8, Auburn 2

Staten Island 7, Lowell 1

Advertisement

Tri-City 6, Brooklyn 3

Hudson Valley 3, Connecticut 1

Batavia 1, West Virginia 0, 10 innings

State College 5, Williamsport 4

Aberdeen 6, Vermont 5

Tuesday’s Games

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lowell at Staten Island, 2 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.