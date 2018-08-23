New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 37 26 .587 — Brooklyn (Mets) 34 29 .540 3 Staten Island (Yankees) 33 29 .532 3½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 31 32 .492 6 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 35 28 .556 — Auburn (Nationals) 35 29 .547 ½ State College (Cardinals) 32 32 .500 3½ Batavia (Marlins) 29 35 .453 6½ Williamsport (Phillies) 27 37 .422 8½ West Virginia (Pirates) 25 39 .391 10½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 36 27 .571 — Lowell (Red Sox) 33 30 .524 3 Vermont (Athletics) 30 34 .469 6½ Connecticut (Tigers) 25 35 .417 9½

___

Thursday’s Games

Williamsport 3, Batavia 2

Williamsport at Batavia, Game 2, TBD

Vermont 7, Lowell 3

Advertisement

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen 6, Staten Island 2

Friday’s Games

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Vermont at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.