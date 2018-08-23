New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|37
|26
|.587
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|34
|29
|.540
|3
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|33
|29
|.532
|3½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|31
|32
|.492
|6
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|35
|28
|.556
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|35
|29
|.547
|½
|State College (Cardinals)
|32
|32
|.500
|3½
|Batavia (Marlins)
|29
|35
|.453
|6½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|27
|37
|.422
|8½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|25
|39
|.391
|10½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|36
|27
|.571
|—
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|33
|30
|.524
|3
|Vermont (Athletics)
|30
|34
|.469
|6½
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|25
|35
|.417
|9½
___
Williamsport 3, Batavia 2
Williamsport at Batavia, Game 2, TBD
Vermont 7, Lowell 3
Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Connecticut at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen 6, Staten Island 2
Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Connecticut at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.
Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.
Connecticut at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
