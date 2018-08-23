Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

August 23, 2018 10:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 37 26 .587
Brooklyn (Mets) 34 29 .540 3
Staten Island (Yankees) 33 29 .532
Aberdeen (Orioles) 31 32 .492 6
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 35 28 .556
Auburn (Nationals) 35 29 .547 ½
State College (Cardinals) 32 32 .500
Batavia (Marlins) 29 35 .453
Williamsport (Phillies) 27 37 .422
West Virginia (Pirates) 25 39 .391 10½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 36 27 .571
Lowell (Red Sox) 33 30 .524 3
Vermont (Athletics) 30 34 .469
Connecticut (Tigers) 25 35 .417

___

Thursday’s Games

Williamsport 3, Batavia 2

Williamsport at Batavia, Game 2, TBD

Vermont 7, Lowell 3

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen 6, Staten Island 2

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Friday’s Games

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Vermont at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech