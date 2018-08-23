Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

August 23, 2018 11:32 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 37 27 .578
Staten Island (Yankees) 33 29 .532 3
Brooklyn (Mets) 34 30 .531 3
Aberdeen (Orioles) 31 32 .492
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 36 28 .563
Auburn (Nationals) 35 30 .538
State College (Cardinals) 33 32 .508
Batavia (Marlins) 30 35 .462
Williamsport (Phillies) 27 38 .415
West Virginia (Pirates) 25 40 .385 11½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 37 27 .578
Lowell (Red Sox) 33 31 .516 4
Vermont (Athletics) 31 34 .477
Connecticut (Tigers) 26 35 .426

___

Thursday’s Games

Williamsport 3, Batavia 2

Batavia 1, Williamsport 0

Vermont 7, Lowell 3

Vermont 4, Lowell 0

Connecticut 7, Brooklyn 2

Tri-City 5, Hudson Valley 1

Mahoning Valley 3, West Virginia 2

State College 3, Auburn 2

Aberdeen 6, Staten Island 2

Friday’s Games

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Vermont at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

