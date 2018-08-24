New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 37 27 .578 — Staten Island (Yankees) 33 29 .532 3 Brooklyn (Mets) 34 30 .531 3 Aberdeen (Orioles) 31 32 .492 5½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 36 28 .563 — Auburn (Nationals) 35 30 .538 1½ State College (Cardinals) 33 32 .508 3½ Batavia (Marlins) 30 35 .462 6½ Williamsport (Phillies) 27 38 .415 9½ West Virginia (Pirates) 25 40 .385 11½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 37 27 .578 — Lowell (Red Sox) 33 31 .516 4 Vermont (Athletics) 31 34 .477 6½ Connecticut (Tigers) 26 35 .426 9½

___

Friday’s Games

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Vermont at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

State College at Batavia, 4:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

