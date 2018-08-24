Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

August 24, 2018 10:33 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 38 27 .585
Staten Island (Yankees) 34 29 .540 3
Brooklyn (Mets) 35 30 .538 3
Aberdeen (Orioles) 31 33 .484
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 37 28 .569
Auburn (Nationals) 35 30 .538 2
State College (Cardinals) 33 32 .508 4
Batavia (Marlins) 30 36 .455
Williamsport (Phillies) 28 38 .424
West Virginia (Pirates) 25 41 .379 12½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 37 28 .569
Lowell (Red Sox) 33 32 .508 4
Vermont (Athletics) 32 34 .485
Connecticut (Tigers) 26 36 .419

___

Friday’s Games

Vermont 8, Lowell 2

Brooklyn 12, Connecticut 1

Williamsport 8, Batavia 3

Hudson Valley 4, Tri-City 0

Mahoning Valley 4, West Virginia 3

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island 4, Aberdeen 1

Saturday’s Games

Vermont at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

State College at Batavia, 4:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

