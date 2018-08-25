New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|39
|27
|.591
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|36
|30
|.545
|3
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|34
|30
|.531
|4
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|32
|33
|.492
|6½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|37
|28
|.569
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|36
|31
|.537
|2
|State College (Cardinals)
|34
|33
|.507
|4
|Batavia (Marlins)
|31
|36
|.463
|7
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|28
|39
|.418
|10
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|25
|41
|.379
|12½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|37
|29
|.561
|—
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|33
|33
|.500
|4
|Vermont (Athletics)
|33
|34
|.493
|4½
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|26
|37
|.413
|9½
___
Vermont 4, Lowell 3, 10 innings
Brooklyn 10, Connecticut 3
Hudson Valley 7, Tri-City 6, 10 innings
Aberdeen 5, Staten Island 3
West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn 4, State College 0
Batavia 4, Williamsport 2
State College at Batavia, 4:05 p.m.
Lowell at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.
Auburn at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Tri-City, 5 p.m.
Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
