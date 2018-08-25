Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

August 25, 2018 11:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 39 27 .591
Brooklyn (Mets) 36 30 .545 3
Staten Island (Yankees) 34 30 .531 4
Aberdeen (Orioles) 32 33 .492
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 37 29 .561
Auburn (Nationals) 36 31 .537
State College (Cardinals) 34 33 .507
Batavia (Marlins) 31 36 .463
Williamsport (Phillies) 28 39 .418
West Virginia (Pirates) 26 41 .388 11½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 37 29 .561
Lowell (Red Sox) 33 33 .500 4
Vermont (Athletics) 33 34 .493
Connecticut (Tigers) 26 37 .413

___

Saturday’s Games

Vermont 4, Lowell 3, 10 innings

Brooklyn 10, Connecticut 3

Hudson Valley 7, Tri-City 6, 10 innings

Aberdeen 5, Staten Island 3

West Virginia 7, Mahoning Valley 6

Auburn 4, State College 0

Batavia 4, Williamsport 2

Sunday’s Games

State College at Batavia, 4:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

