New York-Penn League

August 26, 2018 10:03 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 40 27 .597
Brooklyn (Mets) 36 31 .537 4
Staten Island (Yankees) 34 31 .523 5
Aberdeen (Orioles) 32 34 .485
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 37 30 .552
Auburn (Nationals) 36 32 .529
State College (Cardinals) 34 34 .500
Batavia (Marlins) 32 36 .471
Williamsport (Phillies) 29 39 .426
West Virginia (Pirates) 27 41 .397 10½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 38 29 .567
Vermont (Athletics) 34 34 .500
Lowell (Red Sox) 33 34 .493 5
Connecticut (Tigers) 27 37 .422

___

Sunday’s Games

Batavia 3, State College 2

Connecticut 11, Lowell 3

West Virginia 5, Auburn 4, 10 innings

Tri-City 4, Aberdeen 2

Hudson Valley 2, Staten Island 0

Vermont 10, Brooklyn 9, 12 innings

Williamsport 11, Mahoning Valley 0

Monday’s Games

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

