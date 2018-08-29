New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|41
|28
|.594
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|37
|32
|.536
|4
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|35
|32
|.522
|5
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|34
|34
|.500
|6½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|38
|31
|.551
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|37
|33
|.529
|1½
|State College (Cardinals)
|34
|36
|.486
|4½
|Batavia (Marlins)
|34
|36
|.486
|4½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|30
|40
|.429
|8½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|28
|42
|.400
|10½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|38
|31
|.551
|—
|Vermont (Athletics)
|35
|35
|.500
|3½
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|34
|35
|.493
|4
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|28
|38
|.424
|8½
___
Connecticut at Aberdeen, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.
Connecticut at Aberdeen, Game 2, TBD
Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Batavia at Mahoning Valley, ppd.
West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
