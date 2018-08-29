Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

August 29, 2018 9:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 41 28 .594
Brooklyn (Mets) 37 32 .536 4
Staten Island (Yankees) 35 32 .522 5
Aberdeen (Orioles) 35 34 .507 6
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 38 31 .551
Auburn (Nationals) 37 33 .529
State College (Cardinals) 34 36 .486
Batavia (Marlins) 34 36 .486
Williamsport (Phillies) 30 40 .429
West Virginia (Pirates) 28 42 .400 10½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 38 31 .551
Vermont (Athletics) 35 35 .500
Lowell (Red Sox) 34 35 .493 4
Connecticut (Tigers) 28 39 .418 9

___

Wednesday’s Games

Aberdeen 6, Connecticut 1

Connecticut at Aberdeen, Game 2, TBD

Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, ppd.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Connecticut at Aberdeen, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Connecticut at Aberdeen, Game 2, TBD

Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech