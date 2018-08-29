New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 41 28 .594 — Brooklyn (Mets) 37 32 .536 4 Staten Island (Yankees) 35 32 .522 5 Aberdeen (Orioles) 35 34 .507 6 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 38 31 .551 — Auburn (Nationals) 37 33 .529 1½ State College (Cardinals) 34 36 .486 4½ Batavia (Marlins) 34 36 .486 4½ Williamsport (Phillies) 30 40 .429 8½ West Virginia (Pirates) 28 42 .400 10½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 38 31 .551 — Vermont (Athletics) 35 35 .500 3½ Lowell (Red Sox) 34 35 .493 4 Connecticut (Tigers) 28 39 .418 9

___

Wednesday’s Games

Aberdeen 6, Connecticut 1

Connecticut at Aberdeen, Game 2, TBD

Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, ppd.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Connecticut at Aberdeen, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, Game 2, TBD

Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

