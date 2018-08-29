Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
New York-Penn League

August 29, 2018 10:33 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 41 29 .586
Brooklyn (Mets) 38 32 .543 3
Staten Island (Yankees) 35 33 .515 5
Aberdeen (Orioles) 35 34 .507
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 38 31 .551
Auburn (Nationals) 37 33 .529
Batavia (Marlins) 34 36 .486
State College (Cardinals) 34 37 .479 5
Williamsport (Phillies) 30 40 .429
West Virginia (Pirates) 29 42 .408 10
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 39 31 .557
Vermont (Athletics) 36 35 .507
Lowell (Red Sox) 34 36 .486 5
Connecticut (Tigers) 28 39 .418

Wednesday’s Games

Aberdeen 6, Connecticut 1

Connecticut at Aberdeen, Game 2, TBD

Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-City 7, Lowell 0

Brooklyn 4, Hudson Valley 2

Vermont 10, Staten Island 3

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, ppd.

West Virginia 13, State College 3

Thursday’s Games

Connecticut at Aberdeen, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, Game 2, TBD

Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

