New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 42 29 .592 — Brooklyn (Mets) 38 33 .535 4 Staten Island (Yankees) 36 33 .522 5 Aberdeen (Orioles) 37 35 .514 5½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 39 32 .549 — Auburn (Nationals) 38 34 .528 1½ Batavia (Marlins) 35 37 .486 4½ State College (Cardinals) 34 38 .472 5½ Williamsport (Phillies) 31 41 .431 8½ West Virginia (Pirates) 30 42 .417 9½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 40 31 .563 — Vermont (Athletics) 36 36 .500 4½ Lowell (Red Sox) 34 37 .479 6 Connecticut (Tigers) 29 41 .414 10½

___

Friday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Vermont at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, cancelled

Saturday’s Games

Auburn at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Auburn at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 1:30 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.