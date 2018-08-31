New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Brooklyn (Mets) 38 34 .528 Aberdeen (Orioles) 37 35 .514 Hudson Valley (Rays) 43 29 .597 Staten Island (Yankees) 36 33 .522 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 35 37 .486 Williamsport (Phillies) 31 42 .425 Auburn (Nationals) 39 34 .534 Mahoning Valley (Indians) 39 32 .549 West Virginia (Pirates) 31 42 .425 State College (Cardinals) 34 39 .466 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Connecticut (Tigers) 29 41 .414 Tri-City (Astros) 41 31 .569 Lowell (Red Sox) 34 38 .472 Vermont (Athletics) 36 36 .500

___

Friday’s Games

Auburn 6, Williamsport 2

Tri-City 5, Lowell 0

Hudson Valley 4, Brooklyn 1

Vermont at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia 7, State College 2

Connecticut at Aberdeen, cancelled

Saturday’s Games

Auburn at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Auburn at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 1:30 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

