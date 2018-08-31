Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

August 31, 2018
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 43 29 .597
Brooklyn (Mets) 38 34 .528 5
Aberdeen (Orioles) 37 35 .514 6
Staten Island (Yankees) 36 34 .514 6
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 40 32 .556
Auburn (Nationals) 39 34 .534
Batavia (Marlins) 35 38 .479
State College (Cardinals) 34 39 .466
West Virginia (Pirates) 31 42 .425
Williamsport (Phillies) 31 42 .425
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 41 31 .569
Vermont (Athletics) 37 36 .507
Lowell (Red Sox) 34 38 .472 7
Connecticut (Tigers) 29 41 .414 11

Friday’s Games

Auburn 6, Williamsport 2

Tri-City 5, Lowell 0

Hudson Valley 4, Brooklyn 1

Vermont 9, Staten Island 0

Mahoning Valley 7, Batavia 1

West Virginia 7, State College 2

Connecticut at Aberdeen, cancelled

Saturday’s Games

Auburn at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Auburn at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 1:30 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

