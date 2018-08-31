New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 43 29 .597 — Brooklyn (Mets) 38 34 .528 5 Aberdeen (Orioles) 37 35 .514 6 Staten Island (Yankees) 36 34 .514 6 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 40 32 .556 — Auburn (Nationals) 39 34 .534 1½ Batavia (Marlins) 35 38 .479 5½ State College (Cardinals) 34 39 .466 6½ West Virginia (Pirates) 31 42 .425 9½ Williamsport (Phillies) 31 42 .425 9½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 41 31 .569 — Vermont (Athletics) 37 36 .507 4½ Lowell (Red Sox) 34 38 .472 7 Connecticut (Tigers) 29 41 .414 11

___

Friday’s Games

Auburn 6, Williamsport 2

Tri-City 5, Lowell 0

Hudson Valley 4, Brooklyn 1

Vermont 9, Staten Island 0

Mahoning Valley 7, Batavia 1

West Virginia 7, State College 2

Connecticut at Aberdeen, cancelled

Saturday’s Games

Auburn at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Auburn at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 1:30 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

