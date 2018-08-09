NHL Calendar

Sept. 13 — Training camps open.
Oct. 3 — Regular season begins.
Jan. 1 — Winter Classic, Boston at Chicago, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind.
Jan. 25 — All-Star Skills Competition, SAP Center, San Jose, Calif.
Jan. 26 — All-Star Game, SAP Center, San Jose, Calif.
Feb. 23 — Stadium Series, Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field
April 6 — Last day of NHL regular season.
April 10 — Stanley Cup playoffs begin.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.