Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NHRA Schedule and standings

August 15, 2018 1:40 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

Feb. 8-11 — Lucas Oil Winternationals, Pomona, Calif. (TF-Doug Kalitta, FC-Matt Hagan, PS-Bo Butner)

Feb. 23-25 — Arizona Nationals, Chandler, Ariz. (TF-Steve Torrence, FC-Courtney Force, PS-Chris McGaha)

March 15-18 — Amalie Motor Oil Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla. (TF-Richie Crampton, FC-Jack Beckman, PS-Tanner Gray, PSM-Eddie Krawiec)

April 6-8 — DENSO Spark Plugs Four-Wide Nationals, Las Vegas (TF-Steve Torrence, FC-J.R. Todd, PS-Vincent Nobile)

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

April 20-22 — Spring Nationals, Baytown, Texas (TF-Brittany Force, FC-J.R. Todd, PS-Matt Hartford)

April 27-29 — NGK Spark Plug Four-Wide Nationals, Concord, N.C. (TF-Steve Torrence, FC-Cruz Pedregon, PS-Erica Enders, PSM-Jerry Savoie)

May 4-6 — SouthernNationals, Commerce, Ga. (TF-Leah Pritchett, FC-Courtney Force, PS-Vincent Nobile, PSM-Eddie Krawiec)

May 18-21 — Menards Heartland Nationals, Topeka (TF-Clay Millican, FC-Courtney Force, PS-Deric Kramer)

May 31-June 3 — JEGS Route 66 Nationals, Joliet, Ill. (TF-Clay Millican, FC-Robert Hight, PS-Jeg Coughlin, PSM-Matt Smith)

June 8-10 — Virginia Nationals, North Dinwiddie, Va. (TF-Steve Torrence, FC-Courtney Force, PS-Tanner Gray, PSM-LE Tonglet)

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

June 15-17 — Fitzgerald USA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Tenn. (TF-Tony Schumacher, FC-Ron Capps, PS-Jeg Coughlin)

June 21-24 — Summit Racing Equipment Nationals, Norwalk, Ohio (TF-Blake Alexander, FC-Matt Hagan, PS-Tanner Gray, PSM-Eddie Krawiec)

July 6-8 — New England Nationals, Epping, N.H. (TF-Steve Torrence, FC-Matt Hagan, PS-Chris McGaha)

July 20-22 — Dodge Mile-High Nationals, Morrison, Colo. (TF-Leah Pritchett, FC-John Force, PS-Greg Anderson, PSM-Hector Arana Jr.)

July 27-29 — Toyota Sonoma (Calif.) Nationals (TF-Blake Alexander, FC-Robert Hight, PS-Jeg Coughlin, PSM-LE Tonglet)

Aug. 3-5— CatSpot Northwest Nationals, Kent, Wash. (TF-Antron Brown, FC-Ron Capps, PS-Tanner Gray)

Aug. 16-19 — Lucas Oil Nationals, Brainerd, Minn.

Aug. 29-Sept. 3 — Chevrolet U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis

Sept. 13-16 — Dodge Nationals, Mohnton, Pa.

Sept. 21-23 — AAA Midwest Nationals, Madison, Ill.

Oct. 4-7 — AAA Texas FallNationals, Ennis, Texas

Oct. 12-14 — Carolina Nationals, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 25-28 — Toyota Nationals, Las Vegas

Nov. 8-11 — Auto Club Finals, Pomona, Calif.

Points Leaders
Through Aug. 5
Top Fuel

1, x-Steve Torrence, 1,251. 2, x-Tony Schumacher, 1,090. 3, x-Clay Millican, 1,084. 4, x-Leah Pritchett, 1,083. 5, x-Doug Kalitta, 995. 6, Antron Brown, 927. 7, Terry McMillen, 759. 8, Brittany Force, 731. 9, Richie Crampton, 660. 10, Scott Palmer, 649.

Funny Car

1, x-Courtney Force, 1,300. 2, Ron Capps, x-1,146. 3, Robert Hight, x-1,085. 4, Matt Hagan, x-1,064. 5, Jack Beckman, 999. 6, J.R. Todd, 914. 7, Tommy Johnson Jr., 892. 8, John Force, 824. 9, Shawn Langdon, 736. 10, Bob Tasca III, 691.

Pro Stock

1, x-Greg Anderson, 1,189. 2, x-Tanner Gray, 1,147. 3, x-Erica Enders, 1,082. 4, x-Vincent Nobile, 1,052. 5, x-Jeg Coughlin, 1,020. 6, Chris McGaha, 939. 7, Deric Kramer, 928. 8, Drew Skillman, 927. 9, Jason Line, 913. 10, Bo Butner, 895.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1, x-Andrew Hines, 687. 2, x-Eddie Krawiec, 651. 3, x-LE Tonglet, 609. 4, x-Hector Arana Jr, 562. 5, x-Jerry Savoie, 534. 6, Matt Smith, 473. 7, Scotty Pollacheck, 449. 8, Angie Smith, 336. 9, Hector Arana, 321. 10, Angelle Sampey, 320.

x-clinched berth in NHRA Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech