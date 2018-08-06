Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Northwest League

August 6, 2018 10:03 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Vancouver (Blue Jays) 8 5 .615
Everett (Mariners) 7 6 .538 1
Spokane (Rangers) 7 6 .538 1
Tri-City (Padres) 5 8 .385 3
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem-Keizer (Giants) 8 5 .615
Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 7 6 .538 1
Eugene (Cubs) 6 7 .462 2
Boise (Rockies) 4 9 .308 4

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Northwest League at Pioneer League, 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

