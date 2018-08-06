|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vancouver (Blue Jays)
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Everett (Mariners)
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|Spokane (Rangers)
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|Tri-City (Padres)
|5
|8
|.385
|3
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem-Keizer (Giants)
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Hillsboro (Diamondbacks)
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|Eugene (Cubs)
|6
|7
|.462
|2
|Boise (Rockies)
|4
|9
|.308
|4
___
No games scheduled
Northwest League at Pioneer League, 8:40 p.m.
No games scheduled
