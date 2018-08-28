Northwest League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vancouver (Blue Jays)
|19
|13
|.594
|—
|Spokane (Rangers)
|18
|14
|.563
|1
|Tri-City (Padres)
|15
|16
|.484
|3½
|Everett (Mariners)
|13
|18
|.419
|5½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hillsboro (Diamondbacks)
|23
|9
|.719
|—
|Eugene (Cubs)
|14
|18
|.438
|9
|Salem-Keizer (Giants)
|14
|18
|.438
|9
|Boise (Rockies)
|11
|21
|.344
|12
___
No games scheduled
Hillsboro at Boise, 9:15 p.m.
Eugene at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.
Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.
Hillsboro at Boise, 9:15 p.m.
Eugene at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.
Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.