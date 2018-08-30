Northwest League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vancouver (Blue Jays)
|20
|13
|.606
|—
|Spokane (Rangers)
|18
|15
|.545
|2
|Tri-City (Padres)
|16
|16
|.500
|3½
|Everett (Mariners)
|13
|19
|.406
|6½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hillsboro (Diamondbacks)
|23
|10
|.697
|—
|Eugene (Cubs)
|15
|18
|.455
|8
|Salem-Keizer (Giants)
|14
|19
|.424
|9
|Boise (Rockies)
|12
|21
|.364
|11
___
Hillsboro at Boise, 9:15 p.m.
Eugene at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.
Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.
Everett at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Hillsboro at Boise, 9:15 p.m.
Eugene at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.
Everett at Tri-City, Game 1, 9:05 p.m.
Everett at Tri-City, Game 2, TBD
Eugene at Boise, 9:15 p.m.
Vancouver at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.
Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
