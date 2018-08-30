Listen Live Sports

Northwest League

August 30, 2018
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Vancouver (Blue Jays) 20 13 .606
Spokane (Rangers) 18 15 .545 2
Tri-City (Padres) 16 16 .500
Everett (Mariners) 13 19 .406
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 23 10 .697
Eugene (Cubs) 15 18 .455 8
Salem-Keizer (Giants) 14 19 .424 9
Boise (Rockies) 12 21 .364 11

___

Thursday’s Games

Hillsboro at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Eugene at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Everett at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Hillsboro at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Eugene at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Everett at Tri-City, Game 1, 9:05 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, Game 2, TBD

Eugene at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Vancouver at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.

Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

