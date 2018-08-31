Northwest League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vancouver (Blue Jays)
|20
|15
|.571
|—
|Spokane (Rangers)
|19
|15
|.559
|½
|Tri-City (Padres)
|16
|17
|.485
|3
|Everett (Mariners)
|15
|19
|.441
|4½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hillsboro (Diamondbacks)
|24
|10
|.706
|—
|Eugene (Cubs)
|15
|19
|.441
|9
|Salem-Keizer (Giants)
|15
|19
|.441
|9
|Boise (Rockies)
|12
|22
|.353
|12
___
Everett 9, Vancouver 3
Hillsboro at Boise, 9:15 p.m.
Eugene at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.
Everett at Tri-City, Game 1, 9:05 p.m.
Everett at Tri-City, Game 2, TBD
Eugene at Boise, 9:15 p.m.
Vancouver at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.
Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
Vancouver at Spokane, 6:30 p.m.
Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Everett, 7:05 p.m.
Eugene at Boise, 9:15 p.m.
