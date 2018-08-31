Northwest League

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Spokane (Rangers) 19 15 .559 Everett (Mariners) 15 19 .441 Tri-City (Padres) 16 17 .485 Vancouver (Blue Jays) 20 15 .571 South Division W L Pct. GB Boise (Rockies) 12 22 .353 Eugene (Cubs) 15 19 .441 Salem-Keizer (Giants) 15 19 .441 Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 24 10 .706

Friday’s Games

Everett 9, Vancouver 3

Hillsboro at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Eugene at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Everett at Tri-City, Game 1, 9:05 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, Game 2, TBD

Eugene at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Vancouver at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.

Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Vancouver at Spokane, 6:30 p.m.

Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Eugene at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

