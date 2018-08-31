Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Northwest League

August 31, 2018 10:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Spokane (Rangers) 19 15 .559
Everett (Mariners) 15 19 .441
Tri-City (Padres) 16 17 .485
Vancouver (Blue Jays) 20 15 .571
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Boise (Rockies) 12 22 .353
Eugene (Cubs) 15 19 .441
Salem-Keizer (Giants) 15 19 .441
Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 24 10 .706

___

Friday’s Games

Everett 9, Vancouver 3

Hillsboro at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Eugene at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Spokane at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Everett at Tri-City, Game 1, 9:05 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, Game 2, TBD

Eugene at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Vancouver at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.

Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Sunday’s Games

Vancouver at Spokane, 6:30 p.m.

Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Eugene at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech